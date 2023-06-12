Former minister Festus Keyamo has made a stunning revelation about President Bola Tinbubu's relationship with late Chief MKO Abiola

Keyamo in a statement on Monday, June 12, revealed Tinubu was one of Abiola's most loyal foot soldiers

Abiola was the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election which was annulled by Ibrahim Babangida, former head of state

Former minister of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as one of the most faithful political ‘soldiers’ of the winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

Keyamo made this assertion in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, June 12.

Keyamo shared a photo showing the late MKO Abiola, the late General Sani Abacha, and President Tinubu. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) @fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

Tinubu was Abiola's loyal soldiers, Keyamo said

The former minister also shared a photo showing the late MKO Abiola, who won the election; late General Sani Abacha, who became military Head of State after the election was annulled; and Tinubu who became president three decades later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the caption, Keyamo described Tinubu as Abiola’s political soldier.

He wrote,

“Today, being June 12, 2023, which is exactly 30 years after the 1993 elections, one of the most faithful political ‘soldiers’ of the winner of that annulled election (Chief MKO Abiola) has just addressed the nation as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

June 12 is celebrated in Nigeria as Democracy Day. It commemorates the day Nigeria’s freest and fairest election was annulled in 1993 by the military, leading to widespread protest.

June 12: Tinubu appeals to Nigerians over subsidy removal in Democracy Day message

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to bear with his administration over the removal of fuel subsidies.

He made this appeal on Monday, June 12, in a live telecast while delivering his Democracy Day message to Nigerians.

President Tinubu acknowledged the extra burden that his decision must have cost Nigerians but vowed their sacrifice would not be in vain.

June 12: "Our democracy is deeply troubled," says Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer, says Nigeria's present-day democracy does not reflect the plan of its founders.

Obi made this known on Monday, June 12, in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians and his supporters.

The former Anambra state governor noted that there is still hope, and he still believes in a better Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng