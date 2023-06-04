The PDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has given 1 condition to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to justify his peace move toward Atiku Abubakar

Melaye in his response to Makinde's remark that healing has started in the PDP asked the governor to attend the 2023 presidential election tribunal court to show his support to Atiku and the PDP

The former senator also asked PDP lawmakers to do the same and prove to Nigerians that healing has started in the party

FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state, has told Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state to prove his words that the party has begun to heal itself.

Melaye challenged Makinde to attend the 2023 presidential election petition court (PEPC) hearing in Abuja, to show solidarity with Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the PDP in the February 25 presidential election.

Dino Melaye asks Makinde to attend tribunal to show support for PDP, Atiku

Melaye challenges Makinde to show solidary to Atiku, PDP by attending tribunal sitting

The PDP governorship hopeful made the demand in his response to Governor Makinde's remark that the party has started healing itself ahead of future engagement.

Makinde had made the comment at the PDP retreat in Bauchi State, where governors under the party elected Bala Muhammed as the chairman of its forum.

The video of the meeting was shared by Channels Television on its Twitter page on Saturday, June 3.

Both Atiku, Melaye, and other PDP leaders were in attendance at the retreat, where Makinde made the remark and Melaye threw the challenge at the Oyo State governor.

Melaye, tasks Makinde, PDP lawmakers on proving to Nigerians that the party is now united

In his response to Makinde that "healing starts now", Melaye said:

"The way to start that healing, I will be glad, if between now, next week, and two weeks that we will be at the tribunal, to see Governor Seyi Makinde, walk into the tribunal venue and sit down to support the part, our candidate, and to demonstrate to Nigerians that the party's healing has started"

The further senator also urged lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP to do the same and also pursue many of their cases at the tribunal so that the party can have more lawmakers in the house.

See the video here:

"All 13 govs ready to play stabilizing role": Makinde tells Atiku, PDP leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, following a fierce battle in the just concluded poll.

At the PDP retreat in Bauchi state on Sunday, Atiku also met with ex-Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State's successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Makinde in his remark at the event, expressed the readiness of the PDP governors to be part of the healing process and work for the future.

