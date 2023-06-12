The nation's main opposition party, the PDP has revealed how INEC, the ruling APC dishonoured the memory of Chief MKO Abiola

The PDP said it is offensive for the nation to observe Democracy Day under a system that violated the tenets of democracy

The party's national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, made this known through a statement on Monday, June 12

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of dishonouring the memory of Chief MKO Abiola, in whose honour Nigerians are commemorating June 12 as Democracy Day.

According to the party, it is distasteful, offensive and unacceptable for the nation to observe the Democracy Day under a system that violated, desecrated and despoiled all the tenets of Democracy as witnessed in the brazen rigging that characterized the 2023 general elections, Vanguard reported.

The PDP made this disclosure in a statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, to mark Democracy Day on Monday, June 12.

