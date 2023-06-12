Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer, says Nigeria's present-day democracy does not reflect the plan of its founders

Obi made this known on Monday, June 12, in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians and his supporters

The former Anambra state governor noted that there is still hope, and he still believes in a better Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to commemorate the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

In a tweet made on Monday, June 12, Obi stated that the 1993 election was Nigeria's pathway to genuine democracy and its landmark struggle for freedom in the hands of military juntas.

Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to channel the energy of 1993 and win back the country to a true state of democracy. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

However, Obi stated that Nigeria's present-day democracy does not reflect the tenets and authentic vision of the founders of democracy.

Obi's tweet reads:

"...the current state of our politics tells a different story. Our democracy is deeply troubled while our nation’s destiny remains uncertain and precarious. We remain a nation in search of solutions to too many basic problems."

He stated that Nigeria is still searching for a system that would boast a credible electoral system that would command the trust and confidence of Nigerians.

Obi urged Nigerians to use the commemoration of June 12 as an occasion to return to the true virtues of a genuinely democratic nation.

He said:

"We achieved that feat on June 12, 1993. In the spirit of June 12, therefore, we need to emplace an electoral system that commands the trust of the people. This is in recognition of the tenets and core values of democracy, which rest on respect for the wishes of the people as expressed in their ballots."

The Labour Party flagbearer further noted that he still believes in a new Nigeria as he urged his fellow countrymen not to lose faith in the inbuilt design of our democratic system to self-correct.

June 12: Tinubu appeals to Nigerians over subsidy removal in democracy day message

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told Nigerians that he acknowledges their plight over subsidy removal.

He stated this on Monday, June 12, during the live broadcast of his Democracy Day speech.

Tinubu assured Nigerians their sacrifice would be repaid with healthcare, education, power supply and other basic amenities.

