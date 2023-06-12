FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to bear with his administration over the removal of fuel subsidies.

He made this appeal on Monday, June 12, in a live telecast while delivering his Democracy Day message to Nigerians.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised Nigerians that they will reap the good fruit of their sacrifices over the removal of subsidy. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Tinubu acknowledged the extra burden that his decision must have cost Nigerians but vowed their sacrifice would not be in vain.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu said his administration would repay Nigerians their sacrifice with:

"massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives”

The President said:

“It is for this reason that, in my inauguration address on May 29, I gave effect to the decision taken by my predecessor-in-office to remove the fuel subsidy albatross and free up for collective use the much-needed resources, which had hitherto been pocketed by a few rich.

“The democracy MKO Abiola died for is one that promotes the welfare of the people over the personal interests of the ruling class and one where the governed can find personal fulfilment and happiness. That is the hope MKO Abiola ignited throughout our country in 1993.”

During his address, President Tinubu paid tribute to the late MKO Abiola for impacting Nigeria's pathway to democracy.

He described Abiola as a symbol of Nigeria's democracy and Nigeria's struggle for democratic freedom.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“For Chief MKO Abiola, the symbol of this day, in whose memory June 12 became a national holiday, democracy is eternal.

“We can easily recall the sacrifice and martyrdom of Chief MKO Abiola, the custodian of the sacred mandate that was so cruelly annulled. He sacrificed his life in unyielding, patriotic defense of the ideals of democracy as symbolised in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected president."

