The former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has expressed deep feelings of betrayal following his loss to Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the 10th Senate Presidency.

Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), secured 63 votes to emerge as the president of the 10th Senate, while Yari received 46 votes and lost out of the poll.

Yari reveals how his colleagues betrayed him

In an interview held on Thursday, June 15, in Abuja, Yari revealed that his calculations, as of 3: am on Tuesday, indicated that he would gather at least 61 out of the available 109 votes, which would have ensured his victory, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Despite feeling let down by the turn of events, the former governor acknowledged that only God knows what truly transpired during the poll, Vanguard report added.

“Yes, I can say there was a betrayal. That’s the truth because as we are taking stock as of 3 am, Monday-Tuesday election, we took stock of over 76. But as usual, human beings, we thought we are going to get a pullout of about 15 which we will have a comfortable 61 to win the election,” Yari expressed.

“But it’s become the reverse which only God knows what happened. So, I feel betrayed but life continues and it’s a cycle.”

