Details have emerged on how President Bola Tinubu endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the Senate presidency

According to sources close to Tinubu, the deal for Akpabio to become the Senate President was agreed the day before the APC presidential primaries

The sources disclosed that Tinubu promised to endorse Akpabio for Senate President if the former Akwa Ibom governor steps down for him

According to The Punch, sources close to President Tinubu revealed that the deal to make the former governor of Akwa Ibom state the senate president of the 10th National Assembly was sealed after Akpabio agreed to step down for Tinubu at the APC presidential primaries.

The source said:

“Asiwaju (Tinubu) met with Akpabio a day before the primary and approached him to step down for him. Tinubu said if the former governor would agree, it would send a positive signal to the audience and other aspirants since he (Akpabio) would be the first aspirant to be invited to the podium to speak.”

Another source said Akpabio asked what is it for him to “gain” for stepping down for Tinubu since he had resigned as a minister and was not a senatorial aspirant.

“Asiwaju (Tinubu) assured him that he would be supported to emerge as the President of the Senate. As they were speaking, an influential woman (name withheld) also came in. That was how the deal was sealed.”

