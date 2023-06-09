President Bola Tinubu did not ask lawmakers-elect to abide by the zoning formula of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in respect of the coming 10th national assembly

The president did not voice his support for a particular candidate or ask any lawmaker to step down for the other, according to a new report

Some reports had claimed that President Tinubu directed all senators-elect and reps-elect to support the APC's anointed candidates

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the Tuesday, June 13, inauguration of the 10th national assembly (NASS), some lawmakers-elect have quashed reports that President Bola Tinubu had at a meeting with them on Thursday, June 8, endorsed the zoning formula of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to some of the lawmakers-elect, the president only invited all of them, including aspirants, to work for the unity of the country, Vanguard reported.

'Tinubu didn't promote imposition of some of the preferred candidates on both chambers at Thursday's meeting': Lawmakers-elect

Per Sun Newspaper, the lawmakers-elect stressed that the president “did not voice his support for a particular candidate or asked any lawmaker to step down for the other.”

Legit.ng had reported that President Tinubu on Thursday, June 8, met with senators-elect and members of the house of representatives-elect at the presidential villa.

Details of the meeting were not made official or public.

There had been reports in a section of the media that the president on Thursday night, “made a strong appeal to the APC senators-elect and members-elect to abide by the zoning arrangement as announced by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in electing presiding officers of the Senate and House of Representatives.”

Recall that the APC zoning formula has Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for senate president and deputy, while it has Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu for House speakership and deputy.

But speaking against the reports, one of the member-elect for Enugu East/Isiuzo Federal Constituency, Professor Paul Nnamchi, said:

“He appealed that we should forget about party politics and face national interest. That was the major part of his speech.

“He didn’t mention anybody’s name to be voted for."

