The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday at the Valedictory session of the 9th Senate of the National Assembly, disclosed that her husband, President Bola Tinubu, never wanted her to be a Senator.

Senator Oluremi who was the third to speak after the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the current Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, had spoken, said that President Tinubu initially frowned at her desire to join the Red Chamber in 2011.

Why Tinubu was not in support of my ambition, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu speaks

The lawmaker who had been at the Senate for 12 years further revealed that after several persuasions, the former Lagos State governor eventually relented and gave her his support, Daily Independent reported.

Source: Legit.ng