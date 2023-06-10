Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended the valedictory session of the 9th Senate

Shettima is the outgoing senator for Borno Central, while President Bola Tinubu’s wife represents Lagos Central until the inauguration of the 10th Senate on Tuesday

The Vice President, in his remarks, encouraged legislators-elect in the incoming 10th National Assembly to put the interests of the nation first

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended the valedictory plenary of the ninth Senate held at the National Assembly in Abuja on Saturday, June 10.

Shettima and Senator Remi were honoured with the first two seats on the front row often occupied by the leaders, The Punch reported.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and VP Shettima are currently at the National Assembly for the 9th Senate valedictory plenary.

Source: Facebook

Shettima, Remi Tinubu attend Senate valedictory plenary

The ninth Senate is scheduled to wind up activities on June 11, 2023, having been inaugurated on June 11, 2019.

The valedictory session, which started at about 11 a.m., had most of the lawmakers present, including the Vice President and First Lady, Kano State Governor Uba Sani, and the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, amongst others, Channels TV report added.

The 10th Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, when the presiding officers will be elected.

Meanwhile, only about 34 lawmakers from the ninth Senate would be returning to the 10th Assembly.

Senate presidency: Tribal leaders reject Yari

Presently, the president and vice president of Nigeria are Muslims, and the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Speakership seat, Abass Tajudeen, is also a Muslim from Kaduna state.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari has been urged to immediately withdraw his Senate Presidential ambition in the interest of equity, peace and religious harmony in Nigeria.

This call was made on Thursday, June 8, by leaders of the various tribes in Nigeria under the aegis of The Natives.

Akpabio’s dirty past with Senate reincarnates as senators-elect withdraw support

Meanwhile, Senator Godswill Akpabio is in a race against time as his Senate Presidential bid is gradually crashing before him.

With less than a week to the election of principal officers in the National Assembly, Akpabio's past has begun to haunt him.

Reports have confirmed that some senators-elect in the APC has begun to back out from his camp due to his old feud with the Senate as a serving minister.

Source: Legit.ng