Nyesom Wike has played down reports linking him to electoral fraud in the just concluded 2023 presidential polls

The former Rivers State governor denied rigging the election in his state in favour of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Multiple investigative reports from two prominent news agencies confirmed that Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi won the presidential polls in Rivers state

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he did not regret any of his political decisions while at the helm of affairs in the oil-rich state.

He stated this during an interview with BBC Pidgin, reflecting on the aftermath of his political journey since he left office on Monday, May 29.

When asked to react to the allegations and investigative reports conducted by BBC and Premium Times that the presidential election in Rivers State was rigged in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), he said:

"There was no electoral fraud in the presidential election.

"The matter is at the tribunal, it should be left to the tribunal to unearth who perpetrated electoral fraud and who did not."

Outcome of BBC, Premium Times report

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that an investigation by the BBC confirmed that the election results in Rivers State were altered to favour President Tinubu.

The report confirmed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi won the election by a vast margin.

The BBC report says:

"We found an increase of just over 106,000 in Mr Tinubu's vote in the official declaration when compared with our polling station tally - almost doubling his total in the state.

"In contrast, Mr Obi's vote had fallen by over 50,000."

Similarly, another report by Premium Times also confirmed Obi as the winner of the presidential polls in Rivers State.

The news agency sampled the Obio/Akpor local council area of Rivers State and discovered that Obi won the election according to the results uploaded on the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

