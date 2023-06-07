Reports from the camp of the Labour Party have revealed their preferred aspirant for the Senate and House of Representative leadership

Similarly, it was gathered that a meeting was held in this regard with the party's flagbearer, Peter Obi, present at the meeting

The meeting outcome revealed that the party were urged to back Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has finally revealed his preferred candidate for the Senate Presidency and the House of Representatives.

As reported by Guardian, it was gathered that Peter Obi met LP lawmakers-elect in Abuja ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Peter Obi was reported to have held a meeting with members-elect and senators-elect of the Labour Party over the National Assembly leadership. Photo Credit: Peter Obi

However, members of the Labour Party have revealed that they were instructed to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio for the Senate Presidency and Muktar Betara for the House of Reps speakership seat.

Confirming this development, a member of the party who was part of the meeting with Obi said:

“First, we met with Datti before now, and he said unequivocally that we can’t vote for Tajudeen Abbas, Akpabio or any other candidates the APC is supporting

“He told us that Abbas was endorsed by the APC to suppress him and Benjamin Kalu was endorsed to suppress Alex Otti in Abia state. The meeting ended in stalemate. Chopsticks was the venue."

The source also revealed that another meeting was held in a separate location, and Obi was also in attendance.

He confirmed that Obi urged them to vote for Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, another contender in poll position for the Senate Presidency.

On the party of the speakership seat, Obi urged them to pitch their tent with the Betara ahead of Tuesday, June 13, inauguration.

As reported by Vanguard, the source said:

“Another meeting was held on Monday around Zone 5. Obi was present. He said he was endorsing Yari for Senate President and Betara for Speaker, and compelled all LP members-elect to vote Betara and Yari."

