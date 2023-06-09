Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has canvassed the need to have a female president in Nigeria

Obasanjo said the idea should be given a try because there is nothing a man can do that a woman cannot do

The former president said equal leadership opportunities need to be given to both genders if Nigeria hopes to develop

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said the nation must consider both genders for the position of president if it wants to grow.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday, June 8, at the 5th edition of the Egba Dialect Debate and Choral Competition for Secondary Schools in Ogun Central Senatorial District, in Abeokuta, Daily Trust reported.

The former president stressed the eminence of women, stating that the country can benefit greatly from women’s expertise, The Punch also reported.

He said:

“From my own view, if we want the country to grow, we should consider both genders, because a hand can’t carry a load to the head alone.

“You can do it as you want, but it should be done as it is supposed to be, we can gain experience from both genders, what’s the difference between the genders? Only that the female can get pregnant for nine months and a male can’t. That’s the only difference in us.”

Obasanjo added that there is no stopping a female politician from becoming the president of Nigeria soon.

