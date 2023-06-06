Nigerians have been urged to pray and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This appeal was made by the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt-Rivers State

He also stated that the ruling party should be grateful for a second chance, noting that there is no plot to Islamise Nigeria

Rivers, Port Harcourt - The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government should be grateful for the opportunity of a second chance despite their misdeeds towards Nigerians.

During a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the pragmatic Wike made this known on Tuesday, June 5.

Nyesom Wike has debunked the rumours that President Bola Tinubu's administration is plotting to Islamise Nigeria. Photo Credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

In the interview, Wike gave his submission on the zoning policy adopted by the ruling party.

As reported by Channels TV, he said:

“APC should be jubilating that God has given them an opportunity at the cost of PDP. God gave APC the opportunity to repent from the sins they committed against Nigerians,”

Wike slammed his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for not staying true to the already established zoning policy of the party since 1999.

He stated that the PDP's over-reliance on numbers also cost them the presidential polls in February.

Wike speaks on APC, Tinubu's Islamisation agenda

The former Rivers State governor praised the APC for sticking to their zoning formula while also playing down the rumours that President Tinubu has an agenda to Islamise Nigeria.

Recall that Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, were greeted with criticism for being of the same faith, as it was never the norm for a nation with both Christians and Muslims as the dominant religion.

On the other hand, Wike said the APC has a second chance to make amends for their wrongdoings.

He said:

“God gave them this opportunity now and they want to bungle it again by bringing in crisis.”

Wike noted that what Tinubu needs at the moment is the support and prayers of Nigerians.

He said:

“If Mr President doesn’t have a smooth administration, at the end of the day, who suffers? Is it not Nigerians? Let us believe that we are all one, let us give everyone a sense of belonging.”

May 29 Inauguration: Shettima Speaks on Islamisation of Nigeria

Similarly, Nigerians have been urged not to fret over the notion that the country will be Islamised by the incoming government.

The vice president made this known on Saturday, May 27, in Abuja at the inaugural lecture of President Bola Tinubu.

He revealed that his principal has longed displayed inclusivity in his home by marrying a pastor.

