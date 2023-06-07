President Bola Tinubu has sworn in George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) at the council chamber in Abuja

Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in the presence of government officials

The new SGF, 69, is a former governor of Benue state, and also a former minister of the federation

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, June 7, swore in George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The brief event, which gathered dignitaries, including some serving and former Governors, saw Senator Akume taking his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office around 11:06 am inside the Council Chambers of the Villa, The Nation reported.

Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, FolasadeYemi-Esan witnessed the ceremony, Channels Television also reported.

President Tinubu appoints Akume as SGF

On Friday, June 2, President Tinubu announced the appointment of the immediate past minister of special duties, George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Akume, a former governor of Benue state, served under former President Muhammadu Buhari as the immediate past minister of special duties.

