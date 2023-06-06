Primate Elijah Ayodele said Nigerians should not blame Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and other pastors for supporting Peter Obi

The man of God said Oyedepo, Enenche and others supported Obi because they wanted change for the country

He explained that Oyedepo and Enenche are different from the pastors who said swearing-in will not hold on Monday, May 29

Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed what Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and other pastors wanted for supporting Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the February, 25, presidential election

Primate said Nigerians should not blame the pastors or call them “fake” because all they wanted was a change in the country.

Primate Ayodele said Oyedepo, Enenche supported Obi because they want change. Photo Credit: Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele/Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo/Dr Paul Enenche/Mr Peter Obi. Source: Facebook

According to Nigerian Tribune, the clergyman made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

The man of God explained that the pastors didn’t give any prophecies but made declarations and prayers with their pastoral callings to support Peter Obi.

The clergyman explained the opposition candidates should even be blamed for not listen to the prophetic direction given to them in order to win the election.

‘’People should stop attacking men of God that supported Peter Obi for the presidency. You can’t blame them because all they want is change. The country is hard and they want a change. They didn’t prophesy, all they did was a prophetic declaration. The likes of Paul Eneche, Oyedepo, and others didn’t give prophecies for Peter Obi.

‘’When you say Nigerian pastors disappointed you, it’s just funny because those that even gave prophetic direction for opposition candidates did anyone listen to them?. I said then that Tinubu was ready to take the victory by all means and I also told Obi and Atiku what to do to win the election but did they do anything? Why are you blaming Nigerian pastors?’’

Oyedepo, Enenche different from pastors who said swearing-in will not hold

Primate Ayodele clarified that the pastors he mentioned are different from the men of God who said the Monday, May 29, swearing in ceremony will not hold.

He noted:

‘’I am not talking about pastors that said swearing-in won’t hold, I am talking about those who stood with Obi during the election using their pastoral platforms.

“There is a difference between prophetic declarations and prophecies. The former is about your will before the Lord and the pronouncement that God should shift situations. They are not God, they just wanted a change. Stop blaming the prophets for whatever happens in the country."

Primate Ayodele Predicts outcomes of election petitions across Nigeria as courts begin hearing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed why Nigerians should not expect so much from the tribunals handling the 2023 election cases.

Primate Ayodele alleged that the judges handling cases surrounding the last election have been compromised.

