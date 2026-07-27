Filmmaker Jimmy Rolland has opened up about a bitter clash with actor Tunde “Okele” Usman that allegedly disrupted a million-naira movie project

Rolland claimed Okele abandoned the production after disagreements over the shooting schedule, leaving the filmmaker with an unfinished project

The filmmaker also alleged that the actor showed no remorse after the incident, saying their disagreement nearly escalated into a physical confrontation

Nigerian filmmaker Jimmy Rolland has recounted the clash with colleague Tunde “Okele” Usman that allegedly forced him to suspend a million-naira movie project.

Speaking on the African A-List podcast, Rolland claimed the actor abandoned the production in Mowe, Ogun State, after becoming upset over the filming schedule.

Jimmy Rolland shares a bitter clash with actor Tunde “Okele” Usman that allegedly disrupted a million-naira movie project. Photos: Jimmy Rolland/Okele.

Source: Instagram

‘Why would you leave the location?’

According to Rolland, Okele was booked for a two-day shoot for a fee of ₦200,000, while actors Anike Ami and Habeeb Alágbè were scheduled to film for three hours.

However, the filmmaker alleged that Okele arrived four hours late on the first day, having been expected on set by 9 am.

Rolland claimed tensions escalated when the production team began filming Ami and Alágbè while waiting for Okele.

He alleged that the actor became angry and left for his hotel because the crew had moved on to other scenes.

Rolland further claimed that Okele later left the second day’s shoot before completing nine scheduled scenes, leaving the million-naira production in limbo.

The filmmaker said matters became even more heated when he later confronted Okele at an event.

According to Rolland, the actor did not apologise or show remorse over the alleged disruption.

“I will say it anywhere I go that he is so arrogant,” he said, adding that they nearly fought during the confrontation.

Rolland said he had initially prepared to take legal action, but his lawyer advised against it because there was no written agreement.

The filmmaker’s claims have now put the alleged clash between the two colleagues in the spotlight, while Okele has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Watch an X video of Jimmy Rolland speaking about Okele here:

Reactions trail Jimmy Rolland interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@parodymil stated:

"I feel Okele is generally an unserious artist. Not based on this story alone but based on history. He likes to be drunk at locations and it’s affecting his career. He could have been bigger than he is"

@utdemperor noted:

"Fame makes people believe they're better than some people forgetting they started from somewhere as well"

Rolland claims Okele abandoned the production after disagreements over the shooting schedule. Photo: Okele.

Source: UGC

Olaiya Igwe apologises to Nigerians over Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Olaiya Igwe trended on social media over an apology video he shared.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Olaiya Igwe made headlines in 2023 during the general election campaign after he went unclad by a seaside to campaign for Bola Tinubu, now Nigeria's president.

In a now-deleted video, the movie maker, the brain behind the hit movie Ololade Mr Money, blamed his actions during the campaign era on the revelation he received from his maker about Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng