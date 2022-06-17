Following the Enugu Catholic Diocese's condemnation of the comment of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, directed at Peter Obi, the cleric has retracted his statement and has gone ahead to apologise to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

In a statement Mbaka personally signed on Friday, June 17, he stated that his intention was not to malign Obi or his supporters but to pray for them.

He called on Obi and his supporters to understand and forgive him for his utterances.

The man of God added that the former Anambra governor is his brother whom he loves and prays for.

His statement reads:

“In any way, the supporters of Mr. Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness.

“My intention is not to fight or malign Mr. Peter Obi. He is my friend and remains my friend and brother I love him and I wish him success. May God bless him and his good supporters. God’s will be done in his political endeavors.

“The followers of Peter Obi are the same youths I am praying for, sacrificing for, fighting for, speaking for, and working for their integral well-being.

“What the youths are passing through and their conditions give me sleepless nights. It is for this reason that I yearn for good governance and worthy leaders that will take care of them.

“We are passing through indescribable, unbearable, and undeserved hardship in this country. I pray for Divine intervention.

“I am not in any political party but I support good people and good governance. Any good person that God can give us is my choice candidate.

”I am a servant of God; For the sake of peace, I ask for forgiveness in any way I am misunderstood. And to Peter Obi himself, I ask God to bless him and manifest his will in his life. When God says yes, who can say no? And when God says no, who can say yes?”

‘Stingy young man’: Father Mabaka’s comment on Peter Obi backfires

Meanwhile, Mbaka was suffering a series of backlash following his comment on Obi.

Mbaka during a sermon was said to have described Mr. Peter Obi as a 'stingy young man' stating that he can never be president of Nigeria.

Nigerians lashed out at Mbaka for criticising Peter Obi

The cleric's comment on Obi had been greeted with a lot of criticism from Nigerians on social media.

Source: Legit.ng