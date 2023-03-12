It's a national loss for Nigeria as Senator Franca Afegbua died in the early hours of Sunday, March 12

Afegbua whose death was announced by her family is the first female senator in the most populous country in Africa

The funeral details of the deceased former lawmaker will soon be made public, according to her family

Edo state - Franca Afegbua, the first female senator in Nigeria, has died, according to a statement released b the Afegbua family on Sunday, March 12.

Afegbua, 79, was a native of Okpella, a town in Etsako-east LGA of old Bendel state (now split into Edo and Delta states).

“The Afegbua family of Edo state has confirmed the demise of the first woman senator in Nigeria, Senator Franca Afegbua, whose sad event occurred this morning, Sunday, March 12, 2023. She combined beauty and brain during her service to Nigeria. Funeral details will be announced by the family soon,” TheCable quoted the family as saying.

Who is Franca Afegbua?

Legit.ng gathers that Franca Afegbua was elected the senator representing Bendel-north in October 1983 under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in Nigeria’s Second Republic.

Her political journey was, however, cut short as the military coup of December 1983 toppled the civilian government less than three months after she assumed office.

Speaking on how she was able to clinch her senatorial seat at a time the Nigerian political space was largely dominated by men, Afegbua said in a 2022 interview.

