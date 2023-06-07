Political parties in every election year go all out to win new states and strive to maintain their strongholds.

However, eight out of the 36 states in Nigeria have remained unshakable since 1999, as they are yet to be governed by any opposition party.

Below is the list of states that have not been governed by any opposition party since 1999.

Lagos State

Since the return of democracy in 1999, when the Alliance for Democracy (AD) won the governorship seat, the centre of excellence has not lost to the opposition.

From AD to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and All Progressive Congress (APC), the state has always been in the hands of the same leaders.

AD metamorphosed into ACN in Lagos after President Bola Tinubu, who was governor of the state, left AD to establish a new party. The ACN went into a merger with CPC, ANPP, and other political parties to found APC.

Delta state

The state with the big heart has been with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999. The ruling party in Delta state has been the PDP.

The south-south state has had four governors and all from the same party.

Akwa Ibom State

This is another South-South state that has practically refused to dump the main opposition party, PDP, for any other in the last 24 years.

It has been PDP all the way from 1999 to 2023 in Akwa Ibom state, the land of promise.

Rivers state

Rivers state is one of those states where it appears it is the birthright of the PDP to occupy the governorship seat at the state capital, Port Harcourt.

The song of the election results since 1999 has always been the same, victory for the PDP.

Bayelsa state

The state of former President Goodluck Jonathan almost lost its place as one of the states not to have been governed by the opposition when the sitting Governor, Diri, lost to APC candidate, David Lyon in the November 2019 governorship election.

However, as reported by Premium Times, the APC victory was short-lived as the court disqualified Lyon because his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification.

Enugu state

Enugu state fits perfectly the description of the last man standing. It is the only state in the southeast under the PDP and survived Peter Obi’s election tsunami that swept the region in the last general election.

Borno state

The home state of Vice President Kashim Shettima has remained faithful to a voting pattern in the last 24 years.

Borno state was initially governed by the All Peoples Party (APP), which later changed to the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and finally emerged to form the APC.

Yobe State

The Pride of the Sahel is the last on the list. Yobe state is similar to its fellow northeast neighbouring state, Borno.

Yobe has the same trajectory, from the APP, ANPP, to the APC in 2015.

Tinubu meets with opposition party governors in Aso Rock

In other news, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 8, held a closed-door meeting with two governors from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

