Two ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acting as subpoenaed witnesses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have admitted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to transmit the results of the election after the collation.

The witnesses identified simply as Friday Egwuma and Grace Timothy told the presidential tribunal on Thursday, June 8, that the BVAS machine allocated to them developed a system error immediately after the results of the Senate and House of Representatives aspects of the poll were freely transmitted, The Punch reported.

Two ad-hoc staff of INEC revealed that the BVAS failed to transmit the results of the presidential election after the collation. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

"BVAS failed to transmit results," INEC officials reveal in court

In their subpoena evidence, the two INEC officials explained that they had to resort to other means of getting the results when it became clear that the BVAS machines would not help them, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Meanwhile, further hearing in the petition has been shifted to June 9 by the Presiding Justice of the Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani.

