The race for who becomes the next Senate President of Nigeria is getting more intriguing and unpredictable

Meanwhile, there are agitations seeking the withdrawal of Sen Godswill Akpabio from the senate presidency despite an endorsement from the APC

Similarly, there are questions about Senator Akpabio's legislative capacity before the inauguration

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, a contender for the senate president seat, has been urged quit his ambition following questions about his legislative capacity.

The Coalition for Parliamentary Democracy (CPD) on Wednesday, June 7, made this call via a statement issued in Abuja by its national coordinator, Dr Menike Johnson.

Senator Godswill Akpabio is the anointed candidate of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Dr Johnson revealed that the tradition of zoning and external endorsements is undemocratic, only promotes mediocrity and breeds a corrupt and rubber stamp parliamentary leadership that cannot serve the interest of the Nigerians.

As contained in the statement, he cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against the imposition of a Senate President, noting that such will only worsen the division in the party and deny it the ability to maintain a healthy relationship with its lawmakers.

“The Coalition for Parliamentary Democracy has been watching the contest for the Senate Presidency with keen interest."

Johnson lauded the senators-elect for supporting Senator Abdulaziz Yari, another contender in pole position for the coveted number one seat in the red chamber.

He further stated that the CPD had noted the trajectory and demonstrated the capacity and acceptability of the two major contestants in the race.

Johnson advised the APC against imposing a Senate President, cautioning that such could make it lose the position to the opposition parties, which have a good number of senators-elect that dissatisfied elements in the APC could boost to clinch the Senate leadership.

“Such could lead to more division in the APC and create a frosty legislature/executive relationship which is not in the interest of the nation at this critical time of our national history.”

Meanwhile, Senator Godswill Akpabio is in a race against time as his Senate Presidential bid is gradually crashing before him.

With less than a week to the election of principal officers in the National Assembly, Akpabio's past has begun to haunt him.

Reports have confirmed that some senators-elect in the APC has begun to back out from his camp due to his old feud with the Senate as a serving minister.

