Senator Godswill Akpabio is in a race against time as his Senate Presidential bid is gradually crashing before him

With less than a week to the election of principal officers in the National Assembly, Akpabio's past has begun to haunt him

Reports have confirmed that some senators-elect in the APC has begun to back out from his camp due to his old feud with the Senate as a serving minister

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Senator Godswill Akpabio's senate presidential bid is on the verge of collapse following his past feud with the red chamber when he was a minister under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Emerging reports have confirmed that some senators-elect have withdrawn their support for the anointed candidate of President Bola Tinubu and the national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Godswill Akpabio has been accused of disrespecting the National Assembly while serving as a minister. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Daily Independent reports that there are ongoing efforts to woo back the senators on the side of Senator Akpabio.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, a member of the APC who is orchestrating the campaign for Akpabio and his running mate Jibri Barau told the media on Monday, June 5, that efforts are ongoing to win back the senators-elect

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng gathered that some of the senators-elect are having second thoughts about supporting Akpabio due to his attitudinal problem and his antecedents with the Senate, where he was said to have disrespected the upper chamber when he was the Minister of Niger Delta.

Some reports have it that Akpabio openly accused the upper and lower chambers of hugely benefiting from large contracts in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) without proof, Daily Sun reported.

One of the Senators-elect, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed the recent development stating that his colleagues have begun to withdraw their support from the ex-Akwa Ibom governor.

The elected lawmaker noted that Akpabio could not preside over an institution he once openly tagged corrupt.

He said:

“How can he (Akpabio) come and preside over an institution which he once described as a cesspit of corruption after benefitting from the same institution.”

The lawmaker revealed how he once admired Akpabio but lost respect for him due to his attitude.

As reported New Telegraph, he said:

"I have withdrawn support for Senator Akpabio. It’s not only me. Many of us have withdrawn our support and it will show on the floor.

“I used to have very high regard for Senator Akpabio as a person but I can’t support him to be the Senate President."

10th NASS: Huge Setback for Akpabio as APC, Tinubu Allegedly Withdraw Support, Details Emerge

In another similar report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly withdrawn his support for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the Senate president.

The new Nigerian leader is said to have heeded the advice of his trusted associates.

Akpabio is one of the leading candidates for the Senate presidency seat and was announced as the APC's choice in May.

Source: Legit.ng