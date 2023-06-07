Senator George Akume has been sworn in by President Bola Tinubu as the new Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF)

The newly sworn-in SGF vowed not to disappoint Nigerians, President Tinubu, and his party, the APC

Akume, who was appointed on Friday, June 2, also promised to follow in the footsteps of President Tinubu

State House, Abuja -The newly sworn-in Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has made a promise to Nigeria after he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, June 2.

According to Premium Times, Akume promised not to disappoint Nigerians, President Tinubu, and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

George Akume sworn in as the new SGF. Photo Credit: Senator Dr George Akume. Source: Facebook

The former Benue state governor stated this while addressing newsmen after he was sworn in by President Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 7.

Akume said:

“To have been selected to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians, it is a challenge to serve in line with the oath I have taken today.

“I assure Nigerians I will do my best, I will not disappoint the President, I will not disappoint this country and I will not disappoint my party.

“I believe Nigerians will find fulfilment in my responsibilities as I discharge that in their own interest. It is an honour to serve the country and I am strongly persuaded that guided by Almighty God, I will do my best and Nigerians will really have to reap the dividends of democracy."

Akume promises to follow in the footstep of President Tinubu

Akume, who was a minister under the administration of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, said he will follow in the footsteps of President Tinubu as he cannot afford to fail.

He said:

“I am someone who has been on the scene for quite some time and I know the man we are serving, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President and we just have to follow his footsteps.

“He has never been in the gallery, which is always full of critics. He has always been in the arena, where the doers are. He is a doer, so we have to tag along. We must never afford to fail.”

