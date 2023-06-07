Nigerians are eager to see who the new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will appoint in his cabinet to help him run the affairs of the country

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians are anxious to see the list of cabinet members of President Bola Tinubu.

The cabinet members will work with the president to guide the affairs of the country for the next four years.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to announce more appointments soon. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

Source: Facebook

So far, President Tinubu has announced former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He also appointed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff (CoS); and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, a former deputy governor of Jigawa State, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The president's camp had promised that he will make his full appointments within 60 days after his inauguration.

This aligns with a bill assented to by former president Muhammadu Buhari, which mandated the President and governors to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly.

Although the confirmation of some of Tinubu's appointments will be subject to the confirmation of the National Assembly, there are some that do not need the National Assembly's endorsement.

Some of them are highlighted below:

National Security Adviser

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) pulls together and encompasses different major professional capabilities, including those of the military, law enforcement, intelligence services, international relations, and financial controls, in addition to bilateral and multilateral engagements.

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu is being touted for this role.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President

A Special Adviser to the President is a supporting role in the executive arm of the Government of Nigeria, whose duty is to assist the President of Nigeria in the performance of his functions.

The role is the official spokesperson of the president

The last person to occupy that position was Femi Adesina.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity

Anyone that occupies this role will play a strong role in promoting information sharing.

Garba Shehu, a former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) held that role for 8 years.

Tinubu's loyalists like Bayo Onanuga and Tunde Rahman, and former Deputy-General Editor of Daily Trust Newspaper, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, are tipped for the role.

Abdulaziz has already been seen around the president since his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

