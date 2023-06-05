President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been scheduled to meet with opposition lawmakers on Monday, June 5

The essence of the meeting was not revealed, but it is believed to be linked to the ongoing leadership tussle at the national assembly

The meeting has been slated for 3 pm and 5 pm for the House of Reps lawmakers-elect and Senate lawmakers-elect, respectively

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th national assembly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been billed to meet with opposition lawmakers-elect from the upper and lower chambers.

According to Daily Nigerian, the lawmakers to meet with the President are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), among others.

Reports have it that President Bola Tinubu might intervene in the ongoing tussle for the principal positions at the upper and lower chambers of the national assembly. Photo: NASS, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting had been slated for Monday, June 5, at the Presidential Villa between 3 and 5 pm.

The notice of invitation to the opposition lawmakers-elect was signed by the State House permanent secretary, Tijani Umar.

The meeting is said to be scheduled separately between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Opposition members-elect of the House of Representatives are scheduled to meet the President first around 3 pm, and the opposition members-elect of the House of Senate will meet with President Tinubu around 5 pm.

However, the agenda of the meeting is still unknown as the invitation did not carry the motive of the meeting.

But it may have to do with the ongoing tussle for the leadership seat in the legislative assembly or part of President Tinubu's move for an all-inclusive government as promised during his campaign.

According to Sahara Reporters, the invitation reads:

“I write to inform you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hold a meeting with members of the opposition Senators-elect and opposition House of Representatives members-elect in the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 1500 hours and 1700 hours respectively.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to inform all concerned members to attend and forward their list early enough for security clearance. Please, accept the assurances of the President’s highest consideration.”

10th NASS: Ex-President Buhari Rejects Yari, Kalu’s Senate Presidential Bid

In another development, the Senate presidential race for the incoming 10th national assembly currently favours Senator Godswill Akpabio.

An attempt by some of the aspirants to get the endorsement of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has failed.

Buhari has urged them to stop their lobby games and follow the dictates and resolution of the party.

