FCT, Abuja - Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives has reacted to his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu at a meeting with the members of the Progressives Governors' Forum at the presidential villa in Abuja announced the appointment of the speaker.

President Tinubu appoints former Buhari's minister, George Akume as SGF

The president also announced the appointment of George Akume, the former governor of Benue state and immediate past minister of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akume served as a minister of special duty under the immediate past administration and he was a 2 term government of Benue state.

Reacting to the appointment on Friday, Gbajabiamila took to his Twitter page to appreciate the president for the appointment.

President Tinubu's appointee, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been a lawmaker for over 20 years

The speaker recalled that he has served Nigeria for the past 20 years in the Green Chamber and that he had won his 6th re-election into the house.

However, the speaker disclosed that he would not be resuming the national assembly but will resume duty on June 14 to support the president for the task ahead of him.

Gbajabiamila tweet reads:

Thank you Mr. President @officialABAT for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President's official letter.

