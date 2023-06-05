Residents of Enugu state have disregarded Governor Peter Mbah's directive, urging them to ignore the Monday sit-at-home order

Roads, markets, banks, and others were all deserted today, June 5 as the people decided to obey IPOB Monday sit-at-home order

Governor Mbah had on Thursday, June 2, given a directive that there will be no observance of any sit-at-home in the state from Monday, June, 5

Enugu, Enugu state - Roads, schools, banks, markets, and other public places were completely deserted in Enugu state, as residents obeyed the compulsory Monday sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

As reported by Channels Television, this was in sharp contrast to what the state governor, Peter Mbah had declared on Thursday, June 1, urging the residents to disregard IPOB’s order and to go about their everyday activities.

Enugu residents disregard Gov Mbah to observe IPOB sit-at-home order. Photo Credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mbah had said that, “no more sit-at-home in Enugu,” state effective Monday, June 5, asking individuals and corporate organisations to ensure full-scale business activities in the state.

Mbah said:

“Consequently, from Monday, June 6, 2023, there will be no observance of any sit-at-home in all nooks and crannies of Enugu State.”

The decision of the residents to disobey the governor’s directive might be based on the stories of the untimely death of people who disobeyed IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

The broadcast station, however, reported that if not clear if commercial activities will pick up before noon.

Source: Legit.ng