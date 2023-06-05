A former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) does not have any moral justification to declare a nationwide strike over the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, had announced that there would be a nationwide strike starting from Wednesday, June 7, if the President refuses to return fuel price to the status quo

However, Fani-Kayode in a tweet on Monday, June 5, alleged that the NLC is acting on the instruction of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, June 5, said that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is acting out a script.

Fani-Kayode in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, June 5, insinuated that the NLC are "opportunistic mercenaries who are in the hands and power of Peter Obi".

Fani-Kayode has blasted the NLC as the union is set to embark on a nationwide protest on Wednesday, June 7, over the removal of petrol subsidy.

'Why subsidy must go despite NLC's resistance': Fani-Kayode

The All Progressives Congres (APC) chieftain vowed that "whether the NLC likes it or not the oil subsidy will go", as according to him, "that is the only way to save our country from the fiscal challenges".

He wrote:

"The leadership of the NLC did not threaten to go on strike when the sadistic monster called Emefiele introduced his horrendous, callous, wicked, malevolent, barbaric, vicious, self-seeking, politically-motivated, unconstitutional and illegal cash confiscation and money deprivation policy that resulted in the suffering, hunger, destruction, death, hardship, depression, frustration, madness and despair of millions of our people.

"Instead they are threatening to go on strike over the implementation of a well-thought out and credible policy on oil subsidy which the Nigerian people endorsed by voting for a President who promised to remove it and which, though initially tough, will inevitably and eventually result in the restoration and ressurection of our economy and ensure that we have the necessary funds and resources for massive infrastructural development.

"Is this not strange and is it not a reflection of the insincerity, double standards and hypocrisy of the leadership of the Labour Congress?

"Does it not prove the fact they are acting out a script and that they are nothing more than a pack of ravenous wolves, implacable adversaries, insidious subversives and opportunistic mercenaries who are in the hands and power of Peter Obi?

"If Peter orders them to jump they will ask, "Bwana, how high?"

"Yet the truth is that whether the NLC likes it or not the oil subsidy MUST and WILL go.

"That is the only way to save our country from the fiscal challenges, rot and deterioration that it has suffered over the last 15 years and put us back on the right track for national development."

How President Tinubu's subsidy removal splits NLC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC has experienced a setback in its planned industrial action slated for Wednesday, June 7.

According to This Day, it appeared that the union is divided ahead of the set date for the strike as northern and southwest states' chapters of the NLC are pulling out of the proposed industrial action.

