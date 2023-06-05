The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah has been faced with a fresh challenge regarding his NYSC certificate saga

The NYSC presented more documents to the court to further prove that the governor's discharge certificate was forged

At the court in Abuja, more proof revealed that the discharge certificate Governor Mbah claimed was issued to him did not emanate from the NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has again taken a move to ensure Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state reveals the actual truth behind his discharge certificate.

This is as the corps responded to the suit brought against it by the newly sworn-in Mbah over his controversial NYSC discharge certificate.

NYSC tenders more evidence in court over Mbah's discharge certificate

NYSC in responses filed in the Abuja court, submitted documentary proofs that point to a possible case of forgery against the Enugu State governor.

According to SaharaReporters, a deposition at the Federal High Court, Abuja, taken from the assistant director in the corps certification department, Mrs. Rhoda Dawa, revealed that the discharge certificate that Governor Mbah claimed was issued to him did not emanate from the NYSC.

Documents submitted to the court by the NYSC include the alleged forged certificate Mbah submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and a photocopy of the original copy of the certificate that was to be issued to Mbah.

NYSC DG speaks on authenticity of Peter Mbah's certificate

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen YD Ahmed, has said the discharge certificate being paraded by Enugu state governor-elect Peter Mbah was not issued by the body.

Brig Gen Ahmed made this disclosure on Friday, May 19, while appearing on Arise TV’s breakfast programme.

He said the argument on whether Mbah has a valid NYSC certificate did not arise because he had told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate in the 2023 governorship elections that what he presented as a certificate was fake.

