Federal Government filed a 13-count charge at the Federal High Court in Abuja against a retired Major General, a retired Naval Captain, a serving police inspector and others over alleged coup plot

Defence Headquarters confirmed internal investigations that linked some military personnel to an alleged coup-related scheme following earlier arrests of about 16 officers

Families of detained officers protested and demanded open trial and access to their relatives while authorities moved the case into formal court proceedings

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has formally filed a 13-count charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja against individuals accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Those named in the case include a retired Major General, a retired Naval Captain, a serving police inspector, and three other suspects who are currently facing prosecution over allegations bordering on treason and acts described by authorities as terrorism-related offences.

The Federal Government brings a 13-count charge against a retired Major General, a retired Naval Captain, and others in a coup plot case. Photo credit: Nurphotos/@HQNigerianArmy

Source: UGC

Allegations linked to national security breach

According to court filings, the defendants are accused of engaging in activities interpreted as an attempt to destabilise the state and wage war against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The case marks a significant escalation in the government’s response to allegations that first surfaced months ago within security circles.

Background to alleged coup investigation

In October 2025, the federal government abruptly cancelled the military parade scheduled for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebrations, initially attributing the decision to administrative concerns, The Cable reported.

However, speculation soon emerged suggesting the cancellation may have been linked to an alleged coup attempt, though the Defence Headquarters later dismissed such claims.

The military authorities insisted at the time that the cancellation had no connection to any subversive activity.

Arrests and military probe deepen controversy

By late October 2025, reports indicated that about 16 military officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged plot, while two others were said to be on the run.

New action by the Federal Government has reignited attention on a sensitive case involving alleged attempts to destabilise the presidency. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

In January 2026, the Defence Headquarters confirmed that an internal investigation had uncovered involvement of some personnel in what it described as a coup-related scheme.

Speaking then, Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Samaila Uba, said the findings followed standard military disciplinary procedures and that affected officers would face military judicial processes.

“We conducted thorough investigations in line with established procedures, and it was established that some personnel were involved in a coup-related plan,” he said.

Families demand transparency and open trial

In subsequent months, families of the detained officers called on President Tinubu to ensure that the suspects were tried in open court rather than through internal military proceedings, Vanguard reported.

At a press briefing in Abuja in March 2026, relatives also demanded access to the detained officers, expressing concern over their prolonged detention without full disclosure of proceedings.

By April, family members staged a protest at the National Assembly, urging authorities to expedite the trial process and grant them access to their relatives.

Legal proceedings now underway

With the filing of the 13-count charge, the case is expected to proceed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, marking the most formal stage yet in a saga that has drawn widespread attention within political and security circles.

Authorities have yet to release full details of the charges, but the case is expected to test both Nigeria’s criminal justice system and its military disciplinary framework in the months ahead.

Coup: Nollywood actor arrested

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood filmmaker and actor Amandi was arrested alongside several military officers accused of plotting a violent overthrow of President Tinubu’s administration.

Security operatives arrested the actor in September 2025.

Source: Legit.ng