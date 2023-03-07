Senator Shehu Sani has said that the G5 governors could not have helped Atiku Abubakar emerge as Nigeria's president

Sani said it is important to note the governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state could not help their own political career looking at the past elections

According to the former lawmaker, Nigerian youth have take over power from the older crop of politicians across the country

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District has thrown shade at members of the Peoples Democratic Parties G5 governors.

Sani in a post on his personal Twitter account said that the governor could not effectively save themselves in the heat of the 2023 general election.

The G5 governors comprise Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Shehu Sani said the G% governor had nothing to contribute to Atiku Abubakar politically. Photo: Shehu Sani, Nyesom Wike

The governors at the peak of the 2023 campaigns and the election proper had registered their grievance with the leadership of the PDP.

The governors through their leader, Wike, called on the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to do what is right by ensuring the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party.

Details gathered by Legit.ng show that the rift between the governors and the party began after the PDP's primary election which saw the emergence of Atiku as the 2023 presidential candidate.

They had also boosted that Atiku would not be able to win the 2023 presidential election without their involvement.

However, in his post, Sani said the G5 governors would not have made any difference for the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

The former lawmaker said:

"Even if the G5 backed HE Atiku, it wouldn’t have made any difference. They couldn’t even help themselves talk less of helping their Presidential candidate"

"They failed to realise that the masses have gone beyond taking commanding instruction from governors; governors now beg."

