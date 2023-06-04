Peter Obi has been asked to withdraw his case at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been asked to withdraw his case at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) made the call, stating that Obi is taking Nigerians for a ride as he has yet to show signs of seriousness.

According to The Guardian, the factional national publicity secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, June 2.

Arabambi said:

“We have, like many Nigerians, come to the conclusion that Obi is not only taking Nigerians for a ride but would continue to waste the hard-earned resources donated by Nigerians for this purpose to even enrich himself the more.

“Obi attempt to cage the sense of thinking of Nigerians by trickily obtaining money from them to fund the court process making them believe that there is something for him at the end of the day that must stop now."

Peter Obi accused of deceiving Obidients with false hope

Arabambi alleged that Obi and his legal term have been deceiving their supporters, popularly known as Obidients, with the false hope of them having a good chance at the tribunal.

He recalled the claim made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Peter Obi and Labour Party could not pay N1.5 million for electoral documents to be tendered as evidence at the tribunal

The LP chieftain said:

“How would any right-thinking person go to an election tribunal with only thirty per cent of your documents where not of all them would be accepted or agreed to be tendered by other political parties?

“Three days ago, they said two of their counsels were sick and yesterday they could not even file a single process with the array of SAN with Obi. This is what we have been saying that they are just trying to hoodwink the public, deceiving the Obidients and giving them false hope that they have something at the tribunal.

“It’s evident from the attitude displayed by them when they wrote a letter to INEC that Obi could not pay N1.5 million. Who are they deceiving? Counsels were sick? Just two out of how many of them and they stalled a court process when time is already against our party. Yesterday, the court had to give them a stand down of ten minutes to file their process. They came back and they could not do anything. You heard what the court told them. They are wasting the time of the court and they are not serious.”

