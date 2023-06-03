The All Progressives Congress (APC) might be in for an imminent financial crisis in weeks to come

A member of the APC national working committee (NWC), Salihu Lukman, has made some shocking revelations about the mismanagement of party funds

In an open letter written on Friday, June 2, Lukman recounted that the party has been running on an unapproved budget

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu and its national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, has been accused of misappropriating party funds and running the party without a fiscal budget.

As reported by Vanguard, this allegation was made by the national vice chairman of the APC Northwest zone, Mallam Salihu Lukman.

Salihi Lukman said he is not bothered by the threat of expulsion while noting that the party must follow due process. Photo Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

In a lengthy open letter written on Friday, June 2, Lukman said there is a need to hold the national leaders accountable for how they run the party's financial affairs.

Lukeman revealed that no threat of expulsion would hinder him from raising the alarm over the flagrant disregard for the party's policies and tenets.

He said:

“Billions of Naira have been expended based on discretionary decisions of the National Chairman and National Secretary.

"To date, no member of the NWC can claim to know how much is in all the accounts of the party outside Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore and perhaps the national Treasurer and National Financial Secretary."

Lukman slams Adamu, Omisore

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Lukman warned the national chairman to stop accusing him before other NWC members, insisting that he has never been sacked in places where he had worked.

Lukman said:

“Both Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore, from all available reports, appeared to be animated that I have resumed public advocacy on the need to save the APC and ensure that the structures of the party are given life in line with provisions of the APC constitution.

"Nobody, no matter how highly placed should imagine that the best way to win debates and contestation is to bully and blackmail opponents. I can guarantee you; no amount of bullying will stop the campaign to return APC to constitutional order."

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has urged the party's governors to work in line with the party's manifesto in their various states.

Adamu said working with the manifesto was very important this is a crucial moment for the country due to the fuel subsidy removal.

He said the party's NWC wished to meet with the governors and Bola Tinubu, but the President was out of the country for five weeks after the election.

Source: Legit.ng