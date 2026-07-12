Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a key ally of US President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 71 after a sudden illness

The South Carolina lawmaker was a leading voice on foreign policy, known for his strong support of Ukraine and Israel

His passing marks the end of a two-decade career in the Senate, where he shaped America’s stance on national security and global affairs

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time ally of US President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 71.

His office confirmed on Saturday, July 11, 2026, that he passed away following "a brief and sudden illness". Graham’s family has requested "privacy during this incredibly difficult period".

Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after sudden illness and leaves a legacy in US foreign policy. Photo credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham’s political career

Accoridng to BBC, elected to the Senate in 2002, Graham represented South Carolina and became one of Washington’s most influential voices on foreign policy. He also served as Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, shaping key financial legislation.

Graham was a strong advocate for US support of Ukraine. Just a day before his death, he had returned from Kyiv, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky. He was working on a new version of the Russia sanctions bill, which he said would give "tools to President Trump to end this war".

Relationship with Donald Trump

Graham’s relationship with President Trump was complex. In 2015, he told CNN that Trump was "a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot". During the 2016 campaign, he warned: "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed... and we will deserve it."

After the US Capitol riots in 2021, Graham declared: "All I can say is a count me out. Enough is enough." Yet, he later became one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, voting against conviction in the 2021 impeachment trial and backing Trump in the 2024 election.

In 2023, Graham told the BBC: "There is a dark side to Donald Trump... and he was a very good president. But I am sticking with him because I saw what he did." He praised Trump’s record on the US southern border, the killing of Iran’s commander Qasem Soleimani, and the appointment of conservative judges.

President Trump paid tribute to Graham on social media, calling him a "true American Patriot".

Foreign policy and security stance

Graham consistently pushed for strong US positions in the War on Terror. He opposed the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021, describing it as a "sad and dangerous event for US national security". He warned: "Jihadists all over the world are celebrating. America will be seen as weak."

He was also a staunch supporter of Israel. Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable," adding that Israel had lost "one of its greatest friends".

Senator Graham leaves behind a legacy as a powerful voice in US foreign policy, a defender of national security, and a politician who navigated a turbulent relationship with President Trump. His death marks the end of a career that shaped America’s role in global affairs for more than two decades.

Lindsey Graham supports Ukraine and works on Russia sanctions before his passing. Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US will be forced to reinvade Afghanistan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham recently made an ominous prediction, stating that the United States will be re-deploying troops to Afghanistan.

The News reported that Graham made this statement on Sunday, September 5, during an interview with journalists. He said the US will go back, 'like we went back into Iraq and Syria', because the Taliban will turn the conflict-ridden country into a 'safe haven' for radical Islamists.

Source: Legit.ng