Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West, has been elected as the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state

The governorship hopeful is a popular candidate considering his media presence and his credentials in the Nigeria political space

Melaye was a former lawmaker both in the Green and Red Chambers but has made some comments in the past that may work against him, 2 of them have been analyzed

Lokoja, Kogi - Dino Melaye, the now candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, may face a tough battle during the poll.

Being someone that enjoyed media attention, the governorship hopeful had made some comments in the past that could work against him because of the spiritual strength those statements could carry.

Dino Melaye: 2 statements of PDP candidate that may cause him misfortunes

Source: Instagram

However, there were also political views to those statements, and his political enemies could find their way around it during the electioneering.

Some of the statements are listed below:

Dino Melaye to Remi Tinubu

When the governorship candidate was in the Senate, he once had an issue with a female colleague, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and made unholy comments against the senator, who is now the incoming first lady.

He said:

“Look this is not Bourdillon, I will beat you up...impregnate you and nothing will happen.”

In the African spiritual understanding, many Africans would prefer their mothers to beat rather than curse them. This is due to the generic belief that women are more powerful in the spiritual realm than men.

Also, the governorship hopeful has been accused of domestic violence against women. His last wife, Tokunbo Melaye, filed a divorce over a case of domestic violence and presently, the former senator is unmarried.

Considering the religious stance of the state Melaye aspire to govern, it could be difficult for him to win if the opposition decided to advocate his marital status and relationship with women in the past.

Dino about Yahaya Bello

When Melaye was on the other side, he said:

"If you are fighting Yahaya Bello, you are fighting God."

The real reason behind the rift between Melaye and the outgoing Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, was yet to be unveiled as they both enjoyed mutual understanding in the past.

However, the tongue is mightier than the sword, as they say. This major statement by the PDP candidate in the past means that he would be confronting his supposed “god’s preference” on November 11.

Since Melaye stopped being in the same camp as Governor Bello, he has not been able to win any election, either for himself or for his preferred candidate.

Source: Legit.ng