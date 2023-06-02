The Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, has tendered his resignation from his position as the head of the House

Barely days before the expiration of the ninth Assembly, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, has resigned from his position as the head of the state legislative arm.

The speaker’s resignation was contained in a letterhead of the House, signed and addressed to the Clerk of the House, dated 01-06-2023.

The letter was made available to our correspondent on Friday. It was titled, ‘Resignation as Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly.’

The letter read, “Please permit me to inform you that I, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun, Bamidele David, ceases to function as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly. This follows my decision to resign from the position with effect from today (Thursday).

“As you are aware, this Honourable House has always discharged its constitutional obligations as one indivisible family. That was the spirit that propped me to the exalted position as Speaker. It is in light of that same spirit that I resign from the position.

“May I use this medium to express my appreciation to all my colleagues who have been wonderful partners in progress. I must say I enjoyed their enviable and uncommon support for the period held sway as Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly. I will extend same level of support and loyalty to whoever succeeds me as Speaker of this Honourable House.

“Thanks, and please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

Source: Legit.ng