Ondo, Akure - The duo of Hon. Favour Towomewo and Hon. Success Torhukerhijo, lawmakers at the Ondo state house of assembly have been shown the exit door out of the legislative chambers for offenses bordering on anti-party activities.

According to The Nation newspaper, both lawmakers are members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) representing the Ilaje Constituency II and Ese Odo constituency respectively.

The speaker of the Ondo parliament ordered the affected lawmakers to return all state properties in their possession while all their benefits and entitlements will be halted. Photo: Guardian

Legit.ng gathered that findings revealed that both lawmakers had affiliations with other political parties that influenced their emergence into the Ondo state legislative chamber.

The duo was said to have failed to keep the legislative chamber abreast of their activities during the primary elections in which they contested under the flagship of another party before decamping.

PM News reported that prior to the dismissal of the duo by the legislative chamber, a formal request had been received by the state chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimenhin, seeking their dismissal.

Ondo speaker reacts, gives reason for decision

While reacting to this development, the speaker of the Ondo state assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun said the decision to declare the seat of the affected lawmakers vacant was in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.

He, however, urged the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to conduct an election to replace the ousted lawmakers.

The speaker in its declaration also ordered the lawmakers to return all government properties in their possession as there will also be a halt on all benefits and entitlements from the government.

Court okays trial of Ondo speaker, David Oleyeloogun, two others

In another development, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. David Oleyeloogun, has been ordered to be prosecuted.

This order was given by an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, over alleged fraud.

Recall that the EFCC had earlier approached the court seeking the prosecution of the concerned lawmakers for allegedly involving in an alleged fraudulent practice.

