The Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah has been slammed with a fresh issue regarding the validity of his NYSC certificate

On Friday, May 19, the NYSC DG, Brig Gen YD Ahmed maintained the certificate Mbah submitted to INEC to participate in the poll was not issued by the body

Meanwhile, Mbah earlier headed to court and sued the NYSC for N20 billion after the organisation told him he forged the certificate

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen YD Ahmed, has said the discharge certificate being paraded by Enugu state governor-elect Peter Mbah, was not issued by the body.

Brig Gen Ahmed made this disclosure on Friday, May 19, while appearing on Arise TV’s breakfast programme, The Punch reported.

NYSC DG speaks on the authenticity of the Enugu gov-elect's certificate

He said the argument on whether Mbah has a valid NYSC certificate or not did not arise because he has told the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate in the 2023 governorship elections that what he presented as a certificate was fake, Daily Trust report added.

“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC we don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses,” the DG said.

Court takes crucial decision on NYSC vs PDP governor-elect tussle

A federal high court in Abuja has stopped the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from issuing a disclaimer statement over the participation of Peter Mbah, the Governor-elect of Enugu state.

On Monday, May 15, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the High Court said the NYSC should not publish the claim to the effect of its certificate with number A.808297 dated June 6, 2003, issued to Barrister Mbah Peter Ndubuisi in line with Section 11 of the National Youth Service Corps Decree No. 51 of 1993 that the corps did not issue it.

The court told the NYSC to put it on hold until it hears and decides on the motion on notice for the interlocutory injunction

