Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has pledged that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will work with the APC

Soludo, also the national leader of APGA, said the policy of the opposition party supporting the party at the centre had stayed the same

The Anambra governor added that it is the policy he inherited from the past leaders of APGA

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state, has declared that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), will work President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Soludo spoke during the inauguration of the regional headquarters of APGA in Awka, on Tuesday, May 30, Arise News reported.

Governor Soludp speaks on APGA working with President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credits: Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Soludo sends vital assurance to Tinubu, APC

Governor Soludo, who doubles as the national leader of APGA, explained that the party's policy of supporting the central government has not changed, This Day Newspaper also reported.

The Anambra governor said:

“I tell our people that elections have come and gone and APGA did not go to the tribunal even though we had a presidential candidate because APGA has always worked with the government or party at the center and it has always collaborated with the party at the center.”

Commissioning of APGA's regional headquarters by Soludo

Governor Soludo described the new APGA facility as “a monumental regional edifice”, adding that it is “our most tangible statement of purpose”.

He said:

“I make bold to say that APGA is designed to endure and last for many years to come.

“This is our most tangible statement of purpose, and further confirmation that APGA is on a whole new level of growth unequalled by any other party in the country.”

Soludo formally congratulates Tinubu, makes huge demand

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soludo congratulated Tinubu on his electoral victory at the presidential polls.

Soludo while congratulating Bola Tinubu, President-elect, makes a case for the important needs of the southeasterners as he lauded the efforts of INEC for conducting a credible poll.

The APGA chieftain appealed for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and also urged the country's new leader to make Nigeria safe for all.

