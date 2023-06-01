APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has urged the APC governors to work in line with the party's manifesto in the various states

Adamu said working with the manifesto was very important because now is a crucial moment for the country with the fuel subsidy removal

He said the party's NWC had wished to meet the governors with President Bola Tinubu on the ground but the President was out of the country for 5 weeks after the election and return to solve the 10th national assembly leadership crisis

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the progressives governors to work in line with the manifesto of the ruling party in their respective states.

Adamu disclosed this at the meeting of the APC national working committee (NWC) and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), which took place at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, May 31, AriseTV reported.

Why Adamu meets APC governors without Tinubu

The APC chairman noted that the country was currently in a difficult moment and that the party's governors were resuming at a difficult time considering the fuel subsidy removal.

Adamu's comment is coming at a time the PGF unanimously elected Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state as the new chairman of the forum.

Uzodinma maintained that all the presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential election promised that fuel subsidies would not stay if they were elected.

According to Adamu at the meeting, the APC NWC had wished to receive the party's governors soon after the governorship election and state House of Assembly poll.

He added that the party had thought that it was important for Tinubu to be on the ground if they were to have an important meeting with the progressives governors after the elections but the president was away for 5 weeks.

Adamu then said when Tinubu returned to Nigeria, the issue of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly has taken center stage and this made their plans difficult to achieve.

