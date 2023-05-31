Days after handing over power to President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari's eight years regime has been faced with a heavy criticism

This is as the APC national vice chairman, Salihu Mohammed Lukman revealed that Buhari's government refused to take new initiatives in tackling the country's major challenges

According to Lukman, this led to the major failures recorded by the Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration

The national vice chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman has given a scorecard of the previous government.

According to Lukman, the eight years regime of former President Muhammad Buhari did not take new initiatives to respond to emerging challenges.

Salihu Mohammed Lukman says Buhari did not take new initiatives to tackle Nigeria's challenges. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

What Buhari, APC failed to do, Lukman reveals

The APC chieftain also said the ruling party had difficulties in fulfilling its campaign promises to Nigerians because it failed to manage its electoral victory very well, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lukman in a statement on Wednesday, May 31st, in Abuja, said one of the failures of the APC administration since winning the presidency in 2015 was allowing many officials appointed by the government under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain in the service of the federal government.

Lukman, a member of the APC National Working Commitee (NWC) said, “If the truth must be said, as a party, we didn’t manage electoral victory very well. Since 2015, after winning the presidential elections, we allowed many PDP appointees to remain in the service of the federal government, including Mr. Godwin Emefiele who was inherited as CBN governor.

“This has produced some gaps in terms of policy implementation aimed at achieving campaign promises. There is also the case of allowing appointees to remain in office even when they failed to meet expectations."

Bola Tinubu breaks 24-year record of Obasanjo, Yar-Adua, Jonathan, and Buhari in 24 hours

In another report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu surpassed the stock market performance of his predecessors within the first 24 hours of his inauguration.

Following Tinubu's inauguration, the Nigerian stock market opened the week on a bullish note as investors displayed confidence in his administration.

President Tinubu addressed key economic concerns in his inaugural speech, emphasising the need to capture fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget and pledging to work towards a unified exchange rate to bolster the Nigerian economy.

Why my ministers feared Buhari, ex-President Jonathan reveals

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why his executive council were alarmed by the mention of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's emergence as Nigeria's leader.

Jonathan revealed that some of his ministers were scared of his successor due to his antecedents and feared that they might be prosecuted and jailed without a fair hearing.

The ex-President disclosed this during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng