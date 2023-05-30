President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ikoyi.

According to The Cable, issues between 2 important government agencies would be amicably resolved, citing a statement from the State House.

There was pandemonium on Tuesday morning, May 30, when men of the DSS operatives barricaded the entrance of the anti-graft agency's office. It was reported that the 2 agencies were fighting over the ownership of the building.

More details later...

