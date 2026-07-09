FIFA has confirmed an all-Portuguese on-field officiating team for Argentina vs Switzerland

João Pinheiro will oversee the World Cup quarter-final in Kansas City

The appointment comes after controversy surrounding Argentina's win over Egypt

FIFA has announced that Portuguese referee João Pinheiro will officiate Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday, July 11, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The governing body also confirmed that fellow Portuguese officials Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia will serve as the first and second assistant referees, respectively.

Argentina vs Switzerland team pose for FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final match. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Canada's Drew Fischer has been appointed fourth official, while compatriot Michael Barwegen will be the reserve assistant referee.

Pinheiro handed major World Cup assignment

According to WhoScored, Pinheiro is officiating at his first FIFA World Cup and has already handled Switzerland's group-stage meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Canada's Round of 32 victory over South Africa.

The Portuguese official now takes charge of one of the tournament's biggest fixtures as Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina seek a place in the semi-finals.

Per BBC, La Albiceleste reached the last eight after edging Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 encounter, while Switzerland defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Argentina's victory over Egypt sparked heated debate after officials ruled out a second-half goal scored by Mostafa Zico following a VAR review, with Egypt coach Hossam Hassan claiming his side had "suffered injustice."

French referee deactivates social media

Legit.ng previously reported that French referee Francois Letexier later deactivated his Instagram account after receiving heavy criticism from fans over several decisions made during the controversial encounter.

He initially restricted comments before taking the account offline as scrutiny intensified over his performance.

Source: Legit.ng