A few days before his upcoming inauguration, Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State dissolved the State Executive Council and other political appointees with immediate effect

The dissolution also affects chairmen and board members of Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and Government owned companies

However, the SSG, Chief of Staff government house and principal private secretary to the governor are to maintain their positions pending further directives by the governor

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state on Thursday, May 25, approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) with immediate effect.

The dissolved members of the cabinet included the commissioners and special advisers who have served in that capacity in the last 4 years of the first term of the administration.

Governor Bala Muhammad has dissolved the State Executive Council and other political appointees with immediate effect. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Gov Bala Mohammed dissolves cabinet, sacks appointees

The dissolution of his cabinet is coming a few days before his swearing-in ceremony on May 29, 2023, Bala Mohammed's second term in office as the governor of Bauchi state, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The announcement of the dissolution was made by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim shortly after the valedictory session of the State Executive Council held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi on Thursday, May 25.

According to Kashim, during the meeting, Governor Mohammed thanked the outgoing cabinet members for their positive contributions toward the successes achieved by his administration in the first tenure.

Source: Legit.ng