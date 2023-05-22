The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has deposed 2 traditional rulers as his parting gift to the people of the state

Jonathan Zamuna and Aliyu Yammah, the traditional rulers of the Piriga and Arak chiefdoms, were the affected monarchs that the governor deposed

Umma Ahmad, the commissioner for local government in the state, announced the development in a statement on Monday

Kaduna, Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna state governor, sacked the traditional rulers of the Piriga and Arak chiefdoms, Jonathan Zamuna and Aliyu Yammah, 7 days before his handing over.

The development was disclosed by the state commissioner for local government, Umma Ahmad, in a statement on Monday, May 22, The Cable reported.

El-Rufai sacks Kaduna traditional rulers, gives reason Photo Credit: Nasir En-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Why Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State sacked traditional rulers

According to the commissioner, the Arak chiefdom traditional ruler was sacked because of his unacceptable response to a query issued to him by the state government for appointing 4 district heads without authorisation and the allegation that he does not reside in his domain.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ahmad further disclosed that the Piriga traditional ruler was removed as a result of the communal clash between the Kitimi and Gure communities as well as his non-residence in the chiefdom.

She added that the removal of the monarchs was in compliance with the provisions of section 11 of the traditional institution law No. 21 of 2021 of the state.

Latest about Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna traditional rulers

Her statement noted that the affairs of the Piriga chiefdom would be overseen by the district head of the Garun Kurama, Babangida Sule and order the council secretary to begin the process of appointing a new chief.

The statement further reads in part:

“Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will oversee the affairs of the chiefdom and also initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief."

Revealed: Tinubu, Sanusi, Wike, El-Rufai to meet ahead of May 29, see details

Legit.ng earlier reported that The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will be leading other prominent figures in Nigeria at the unveiling of a book written in honour of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

Tinubu will be joined by the former Emir of Kano State, Muhammad Sanusi II and the chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

Expected at the book presentation event are Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng