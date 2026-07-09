Aliko Dangote plans to expand his refinery's capacity to 1.45 million barrels per day, surpassing India's Reliance refinery

Nigeria's refinery output reduces reliance on fuel imports by nearly 25% in West Africa during the second quarter

Dangote aims to reshape African fuel trade with new refineries planned in Kenya and significant storage in Namibia

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is preparing another ambitious expansion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery that could transform it into the largest refining complex in the world, marking a major milestone for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The proposed expansion would lift the refinery’s processing capacity to an unprecedented 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd), overtaking the world-leading Reliance Jamnagar Refinery in India if completed.

Aliko Dangote aims to dethrone the world's largest refinery with a new expansion plan. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Refinery operating at record levels

The expansion comes as the 700,000 bpd Lekki-based refinery continues to post impressive production figures.

According to an analysis by Oilprice.com commodity analyst Natalia Katona, the refinery processed about 660,000 barrels of crude oil daily throughout May and June.

The strong output has significantly boosted Nigeria’s refined petroleum exports while reducing West Africa’s reliance on imported fuel.

The report revealed that imports of clean petroleum products into West Africa from outside the region declined by nearly 25 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter, as Nigerian-produced fuels increasingly replaced supplies from the United States and Gulf countries.

Plan to become the world’s largest refinery

To build on its rapid growth, Dangote Industries plans to install an additional 750,000 bpd crude distillation unit.

Once completed, the refinery’s total processing capacity will rise to 1.45 million bpd, positioning it ahead of India’s Reliance Jamnagar complex, currently regarded as the world’s largest refinery.

Beyond crude processing, the expansion will increase production of polypropylene, base oil and linear alkyl benzene while introducing additional downstream processing units.

Although mechanical completion is targeted for December 2028, industry experts note that projects of this scale typically require several years to fully deliver.

Stronger crude supply, bigger exports

The refinery has also expanded its crude sourcing strategy to improve operational flexibility.

In addition to Bonny Light crude, it now processes Nigerian grades including Escravos, Forcados and Bonga, alongside imported crude from the United States, Libya, Cameroon, Ghana and Guyana.

The broader crude mix has strengthened gasoline and diesel production while supporting higher export volumes.

One of the refinery’s biggest achievements has been its growing aviation fuel exports.

In June alone, jet fuel shipments reached about 145,000 bpd, with most cargoes destined for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub in Europe.

The report noted that Dangote’s competitive production costs have enabled it to win market share from established suppliers in Kuwait, India and the United States despite weaker refining margins in Europe.

Expanding across Africa

Dangote’s ambitions extend beyond Nigeria.

The company is pursuing plans for a proposed 700,000 bpd refinery in Kenya, estimated to cost about $17 billion, while also developing large fuel storage infrastructure in Namibia to strengthen petroleum distribution across Southern Africa.

Dangote Refinery to add another 750,000 bpd processing unit. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Although infrastructure deficits, storage limitations, transport bottlenecks and security concerns remain major challenges, analysts believe the refinery has already reshaped fuel trade across West Africa.

If the planned expansion is completed, Nigeria could emerge not only as Africa’s refining powerhouse but also as one of the world’s most influential players in the global downstream petroleum industry.

Is Dangote petrol really cheaper outside Nigeria?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Claims that petrol refined by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is cheaper outside Nigeria than within the country have gained traction after reports suggested that fuel imported through Lomé, Togo, has been finding its way back into Nigeria.

The reports sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Nigerians alleging that marketers were importing Dangote-produced petrol because it was more affordable abroad than at home.

However, an examination of the available evidence shows there is currently no proof supporting the claim that Dangote petrol sells at a lower price outside Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng