Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed how he feels after leaving office as Kaduna state governor on Monday, 29

The immediate Kaduna governor said he has peace of mind as there are no calls or knocks on his bedroom door to wake him up

El-Rufai disclosed that his first day after leaving office has been the earliest day for him in the last 10 years.

The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed how he feels the first day after he handed over power to the new administration of Governor Uba Sani.

El-Rufai said he has peace of mind and it has been the earliest day for him in the last 10 years.

Former Kaduna Gov. Nasir El-Rufai at handover ceremony on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He disclosed this via his Twitter handle @elrufai, on Tuesday, May 30.

No wake-up calls, early security reports to respond to

The former governor explained that he hadn’t been issued any early morning security report he has to respond to, and no calls or knocks on his bedroom door to wake him up.

El-Fufai said:

“It has been the easiest day I can recall in nearly ten years - no wake up calls or knocks on my bedroom door, no packed schedules from Adejoh Momoh, no running up and down to meet timelines, and no early security reports to read and issue directives!!

“So, for many like me, life is much easier as objective bystanders - but for our younger generation, know that you don’t have the luxury of being excluded from politics and public service.“

Sacrifice your time and resources to help President Tinubu

El-ufai called on Nigerians to sacrifice their time and resources to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and state governors to help achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

He said:

“Please be willing to sacrifice your time and resources to help President Asiwaju and all your state governors to succeed whenever called upon.

“To the older generation with experience, contentment and integrity, be available in small numbers as well to serve.

“Be prepared to add your knowledge, wisdom and judgment to mobilize the energy, innovation and courage of the youth to address the challenges our nation faces.

“Together, we will be able to achieve the Nigerian ideal that President Tinubu outlined yesterday in first inaugural speech. “

Source: Legit.ng