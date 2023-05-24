Bello, the son of governor Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has congratulated Uba Sani, the governor-elect of the state, for winning the best senator award

Kaduna, Kaduna - Bello El-Rufai, the son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has congratulated Uba Sani, the Kaduna State governor-elect, for winning the best senator's award.

In a congratulatory message to the outgoing senator on his Twitter page, El-Rufai disclosed that Sani is his mentor and praised him for the feat he achieved in the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Details of Uba Sani latest award

The governor's son said history would be kind to Sani for his impactful tenure as a senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district.

He expressed optimism that the incoming governor will achieve more as the Kaduna state governor when he resumes office on May 29.

His statement reads:

"It is another milestone for my mentor Senator @UbaSaniUs. His impact as the Senator representing Kaduna Central will age well in history. As the Governor-Elect of Kaduna, I have no doubt that more positives will come. It was an honour to study and work with him. Indeed, the MVP."

Sani, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His victory has been criticised by his closest opponents in the election, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

