Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has made an interesting revelation about his service to the good people of the state.

El-Rufai said he did not steal public funds during his two terms in office.

Kaduna Governor El-Rufai will hand over power to Uba Sani, his preferred successor on Monday, May 29. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

I never stole, El-Rufai says as he prepares to handover to Uba Sani

He made this assertion at the weekend during his final media broadcast as governor, Daily Trust reported.

On Monday, May 29, 2023, Governor El-Rufai will hand over to the state governor-elect, Uba Sani, his preferred successor.

“I can swear I never stole a kobo from the government coffers,” Governor El-Rufai said in reaction to criticism of his performance in office.

El-Rufai dares former Kaduna state govs

El-Rufai added that the only house he built before he became a governor was the same one he would retire to when his tenure expires on May 29, 2023, Vanguard report added.

He, however, dared his predecessors to reveal their source of wealth.

“I didn’t steal anybody’s money and I am challenging everyone that governed this state to also come out and swear with the Qur’an that, when they governed the state, they didn’t steal a kobo of Kaduna resource that is not their entitlement.”

